Two people were killed Monday afternoon and a 27-year-old woman was arrested after a crash near 40th Street and Nebraska Parkway, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to The Lodge apartment complex just south of Nebraska Parkway at about 1:20 p.m. after two men in their 40s were struck by a car outside the apartment complex's clubhouse, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a news conference Monday afternoon that authorities believe the woman, a resident in the complex, purposefully hit the two men.

At 1:32 p.m., the 27-year-old was arrested near the scene on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder. She was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and later booked in the Lancaster County jail.

The investigation is ongoing as the police interview witnesses and review video footage.

Stille said the men were thought to have been employees at the apartment complex. Ewins declined to name the suspect or victims Monday afternoon.

