Emergency crews let down a tube near the site where a vehicle drove off of the 11th Street bridge into Oak Creek early Saturday night.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Police identified the motorist who died after crashing into Oak Creek on Saturday as a 54-year-old Lincoln man.
Chad Bright crashed into the median and struck a road sign while turning south from Saunders Avenue onto North 11th Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday, said Erika Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department.
Emergency crews search around Oak Creek where a motorist died Saturday night after crashing into Oak Creek.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bright continued driving his pickup truck south atop the median curb before reaching the bridge over Oak Creek, where he crashed off the bridge and into the embankment below before his truck submerged, Thomas said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews pronounced the 54-year-old dead at the scene.
Thomas said it's unclear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
The crash forced a portion of North 11th Street to be closed for about five hours Saturday evening.
