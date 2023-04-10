Police identified the motorist who died after crashing into Oak Creek on Saturday as a 54-year-old Lincoln man.

Chad Bright crashed into the median and struck a road sign while turning south from Saunders Avenue onto North 11th Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday, said Erika Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department.

Bright continued driving his pickup truck south atop the median curb before reaching the bridge over Oak Creek, where he crashed off the bridge and into the embankment below before his truck submerged, Thomas said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews pronounced the 54-year-old dead at the scene.

Thomas said it's unclear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The crash forced a portion of North 11th Street to be closed for about five hours Saturday evening.

