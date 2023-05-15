One man was hospitalized Monday morning after he crashed into a light pole near 56th and Holdrege streets, according to Lincoln police.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. Lincoln Police Sgt. Phillip Tran said the man, who is in his 30s, was southbound on 56th Street when he crashed into a light pole on the east side of the roadway near Martin Street, about a block north of Holdrege Street.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the man to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Tran said witnesses reported the man was driving erratically in the moments before the crash. Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The area was closed to traffic for more than an hour after the crash.

