A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in northeast Lincoln on Tuesday, according to police.

The Lincoln man died at a local hospital after crashing into an SUV near 84th and Holdrege streets at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Erika Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department.

Investigators have determined the 21-year-old was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle south in the righthand turn lane on 84th Street but continued straight through the intersection at Holdrege Street, Thomas said.

As the motorcyclist proceeded into the intersection, a 75-year-old Lincoln woman was turning left onto Holdrege Street from the northbound lane of 84th Street, Thomas said.

The 21-year-old crashed into the woman's Toyota RAV4.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took him to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday, said Thomas, who did not identify either driver Wednesday.

The 75-year-old woman wasn't injured in the crash. A passenger in the SUV, a 78-year-old Lincoln woman, suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, Thomas said.

Investigators don't suspect that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, but Thomas said witnesses reported the 21-year-old was speeding in the moments before the crash.

Police haven't cited the 75-year-old woman. An investigation is ongoing.

Thomas asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Police Department's nonemergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Most dangerous states to drive in Most dangerous states to drive in #51. Massachusetts #50. Minnesota #49. New Hampshire #48. New Jersey #47. Utah #46. Hawaii #45. Rhode Island #44. Connecticut #43. New York #42. Vermont #41. Washington #40. Wisconsin #39. Maryland #38. Virginia #37. Iowa #36. North Dakota #35. Indiana #34. Washington D.C. #33. Ohio #32. Nebraska #31. Alaska #30. Idaho #29. Michigan #28. Maine #27. Nevada #26. Illinois #25. Colorado #24. California #23. Pennsylvania #22. Wyoming #21. Missouri #20. Alabama #19. Delaware #18. Georgia #17. North Carolina #16. South Dakota #15. Texas #14. Kansas #13. Oklahoma #12. Oregon #11. Tennessee #10. Florida #9. Arizona #8. West Virginia #7. New Mexico #6. Kentucky #5. Louisiana #4. Montana #3. Arkansas #2. Mississippi #1. South Carolina