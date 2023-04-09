A fire to a mobile home caused about $50,000 in damage and Lincoln Fire & Rescue to search for a missing dog in the blaze.

LFR was called to the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway at about 12:42 p.m. Sunday on a report of black smoke billowing from the the mobile home.

When they got there, they found the resident and one dog outside the home. The fire was extinguished in about five minutes said acting Battalion Chief Andrew Evans, but a search inside for a second dog came up empty.

The second dog was later found outside alive and well.

Evans said the fire started in an overstuffed chair in the home.