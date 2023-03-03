A 24-year-old Lincoln man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his Ford pickup amid a rollover crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday, according to police.
The man was thrown from his 1997 Ford F150 after he struck a curb in the median while driving south on Northwest First Street toward Barons Road, near Sandhills Global, at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Vollmer said. His condition was unknown Friday morning.
Police suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash, Vollmer said.