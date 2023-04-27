Lefler Middle School was evacuated Thursday after a contractor hit a gas line outside of the school, according to a statement Lincoln Public Schools sent out to parents.

LPS said Lincoln Fire & Rescue recommended the evacuation and students will not be allowed to return to the building Thursday. All Lefler students were moved to Holmes Elementary School at 5230 Sumner St.

LPS said students would be provided lunch and would be dismissed at about 12:30 p.m. with parent permission.

Students will also be allowed to stay at Holmes Elementary School until the end of the school day.

