A 35-year-old Kearney man faces felony charges after Lincoln police allegedly found him with nearly a third of a pound of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors on Wednesday arraigned Jonathon Schelling on charges of possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, possession of money while violating drug law and possession with intent to deliver.

Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $500,000.

In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Andrew Barksdale said on Tuesday afternoon the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, acting on a tip that Schelling was coming to Lincoln with a large amount of methamphetamine, observed him in the parking lot at the Walmart near North 27th and Superior streets.

They arrested Schelling there just before 5 p.m.

Barksdale said a search of Schelling's car turned up just over 150 grams of suspected meth, 93 individual packs of THC gummies, 19 grams of THC wax, a digital scale and $480 cash.

