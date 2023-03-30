A 35-year-old Kearney man faces felony charges after Lincoln police allegedly found him with nearly a third of a pound of methamphetamine.
Prosecutors on Wednesday arraigned Jonathon Schelling on charges of possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, possession of money while violating drug law and possession with intent to deliver.
Jonathon Schelling
Lori Pilger
Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $500,000.
In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Andrew Barksdale said on Tuesday afternoon the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, acting on a tip that Schelling was coming to Lincoln with a large amount of methamphetamine, observed him in the parking lot at the Walmart near North 27th and Superior streets.
They arrested Schelling there just before 5 p.m.
Barksdale said a search of Schelling's car turned up just over 150 grams of suspected meth, 93 individual packs of THC gummies, 19 grams of THC wax, a digital scale and $480 cash.
Biggest exports from Nebraska
Biggest exports from Nebraska
The U.S. trade deficit
neared $1 trillion in 2022, hitting a record high.
At the same time, total exports grew faster than imports, and select U.S. exports are experiencing particularly high surges. The war in Ukraine led
many European countries to import U.S. oil as they largely stopped importing from Russia. U.S. farm exports surpassed records as values grew across main markets, including China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.
Nationwide, the largest 2022 exports were fuel, oil, and byproducts; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electronics; vehicles; and aircraft, spacecraft, and aerospace parts. But each state specializes in its own combination of commodities that contribute to the national export catalog.
Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from Nebraska in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau. Stacker considered all 98 export categories included in the global harmonized system in its rankings. Read on to see the top exports in your state.
Pixabay
#30. Special classification provisions not elsewhere specified or included
- Total value of 2022 exports: $24.52 million
Canva
#29. Furniture; bedding, mattresses, and stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings
- Total value of 2022 exports: $24.85 million
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#28. Railway or tramway stock etc.; traffic signal equipment
- Total value of 2022 exports: $25.39 million
Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock
#27. Rubber and articles thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $31.85 million
Canva
#26. Organic chemicals
- Total value of 2022 exports: $36.14 million
Canva
#25. Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers
- Total value of 2022 exports: $40.91 million
Canva
#24. Ships, boats and floating structures
- Total value of 2022 exports: $48.5 million
Canva
#23. Arms and ammunition; parts and accessories thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $53.81 million
Canva
#22. Prepared cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares
- Total value of 2022 exports: $54.38 million
Canva
#21. Sugars and sugar confectionary
- Total value of 2022 exports: $61.23 million
Canva
#20. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $65.74 million
Canva
#19. Articles of iron or steel
- Total value of 2022 exports: $69.25 million
Canva
#18. Albuminoidal substances; modified starches;
glues; enzymes
- Total value of 2022 exports: $69.48 million
Canva
#17. Iron and steel
- Total value of 2022 exports: $80.27 million
Canva
#16. Animal or vegetable fats, oils etc. and waxes
- Total value of 2022 exports: $81.43 million
Canva
#15. Plastics and articles thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $88.86 million
Canva
#14. Other products of animal origin
- Total value of 2022 exports: $89.89 million
Canva
#13. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations
- Total value of 2022 exports: $102.47 million
Canva
#12. Miscellaneous chemical products
- Total value of 2022 exports: $143.61 million
Canva
#11. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories
- Total value of 2022 exports: $184.19 million
TY Lim // Shutterstock
#10. Raw hides and skins (no furskins) and leather
- Total value of 2022 exports: $198.03 million
Canva
#9. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories
- Total value of 2022 exports: $294.6 million
Canva
#8. Pharmaceutical products
- Total value of 2022 exports: $397.83 million
Canva
#7. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $481.06 million
Canva
#6. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
- Total value of 2022 exports: $527.14 million
Canva
#5. Cereals
- Total value of 2022 exports: $614.08 million
Canva
#4. Oil seeds; miscellaneous grain, seed, fruit, plants, etc.
- Total value of 2022 exports: $723.15 million
Canva
#3. Food industry residues and waste; prepared animal feed
- Total value of 2022 exports: $732.86 million
Canva
#2. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts
- Total value of 2022 exports: $1.25 billion
VPales // Shutterstock
#1. Meat and edible meat offal
- Total value of 2022 exports: $2.1 billion
Canva
