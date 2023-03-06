Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said that investigators are "leaning towards fireworks" as the cause for a house fire in East Lincoln on Saturday night that caused more than $100,000 in damages.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of North 70th Street at about 11:20 p.m., according to police, in response to a garage fire. The garage was attached to the side of the house, police said.

No one was injured.

Police said the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the home and the garage. Two vehicles — a 2005 Ford Explorer and a 2003 Ford F150 — were also damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

