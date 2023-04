Emergency crews responded to a serious crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 84th and Holdrege streets.

Lt. Justin Armstrong said an SUV collided with a motorcycle, but the exact details of the crash are still being determined.

The Lincoln Police Department said the intersection will remain closed for several hours while they investigate the crash. CPR was performed on one person at the scene, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The individual was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, Armstrong said.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

