A 10-year-old child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car full of children crashed Thursday morning in northwest Lincoln, according to police.

A 15-year-old child was driving the car when it crashed into a median pillar on Cornhusker Highway near Northwest Sixth Street at around 7 a.m. Thursday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The driver, a 15-year-old front-seat passenger and a 6-year-old who had been in the back seat all suffered minor injuries in the crash, Vollmer said.

The 10-year-old passenger who suffered life-threatening injuries was sitting in the back seat, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers