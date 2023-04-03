A fire caused extensive damage to a home in northwest Lincoln on Monday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were called to the 1800 block of Groveland Street, where a single-story residence was fully engulfed when they arrived, according to LFR spokeswoman Nancy Crist.

The lone resident was already safely out of the home.

High winds fed the fire, but the firefighters on scene quickly put out the flames. Crist said the cause and total amount of damages were unknown. The house was deemed uninhabitable.

The entrance to Groveland Street at North 20 Street remained closed Monday afternoon. Residents were advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays while the fire crews remain in the area.

