A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after an elderly woman drove her car through a window Wednesday morning at a credit union near 48th and Vine streets.

Authorities were called to LincOne Federal Credit Union, at 4638 W St., shortly before noon Wednesday after the woman drove her car through a large window on the south side of the bank.

The crash briefly trapped a bank employee beneath the Buick sedan, but emergency scanner traffic indicated the woman freed herself from the rubble before Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived on scene.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non life-threatening injures, Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said.

The driver of the Buick sedan was treated for minor injuries at the bank. A family member later picked her up from the credit union as construction crews worked to stabilize the entryway created by the crash before the car could be towed.

An engineer with the city's Building and Safety department also responded to the scene to survey the damage.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash, which forced the credit union to close its lobby Wednesday. Gegg deferred questions about how the woman crashed into the bank to Lincoln Police officials, who were not available for comment at the crash scene Wednesday afternoon.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023