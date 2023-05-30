A fire on the third floor of an apartment complex at 16th and G streets late Tuesday afternoon injured one resident and killed a dog, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg.
The injured resident, who was rescued by LFR, drove their own vehicle to the hospital to seek treatment, Gegg said. The dead dog was found in the apartment where the fire originated.
The fire, which was extinguished by an LFR fleet of more than a dozen vehicles, took roughly 15 minutes to put out, according to Gegg, who said the damage was mostly confined to the third-floor apartment, although the unit directly below it was also being inspected for damage.
Gegg said it wasn't yet clear if either apartment would require relocation of the tenants, but that the rest of the apartment complex appeared to be structurally intact. As of Tuesday evening, the department was still investigating the probable cause behind the fire.
