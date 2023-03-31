A crash at 44th and O street sent a pickup through the fence of a child care center during the Friday morning commute, though there didn't immediately appear to be any injuries.

Lincoln Police were called to Miles of Smiles Child Development Center at around 8:30 a.m., where a pickup had gone through the fence.

The front end of a sedan was heavily damaged in the nearby intersection.

But Lincoln Fire and Rescue wasn't called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

