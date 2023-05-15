A 55-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning after he crashed into a semi truck that was turning onto Nebraska Parkway in south Lincoln, according to police.

The man was driving his Volkswagen Beetle north on 91st Street toward Nebraska Parkway at around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As the man neared the highway, a 45-year-old man driving a semi truck started to turn east onto Nebraska Parkway from the southbound lane of 91st Street, crossing into the 55-year-old's path, Vollmer said.

The vehicles collided and rescue crews took the 55-year-old man to a local hospital in critical condition, Vollmer said.

Police haven't cited either driver for their role in the crash. Investigators don't suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, Vollmer said.

