Abraham Kipkemei, 45, won the Lincoln Marathon Sunday, crossing the finish line on Stadium Drive in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Minneapolis resident averaged 5:13 per mile to win the Lincoln Marathon for the first time. He beat second-place finisher Matt Lorenz of Swisher, Iowa by more than 7 minutes.

Hirut Guangul, 31, of Aurora, Colorado, won the women's division with a time of 2:41:51.

Michael Rathje, 33, was the first Nebraskan to cross the finish line. He finished fifth with a time of 2:35:05, while Lincoln's Eddie Walters, 30, finished seventh with a time of 2:40:49.

The marathon drew 801 runners, while the half-marathon attracted 3,044 runners.

Lincoln's Noah Rasmussen, 24, won the half-marathon with a time of 1:05:20. Des Moines resident Emma Huston, 28, who won the women's marathon last year, took home top honors in the women's division of the half-marathon on Sunday with a time of 1:18:05.