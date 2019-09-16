Fall is less than a week away, but you couldn't tell by the weather.
Lincoln hit 92 degrees on Monday for the second-straight day of 90-plus temperatures and the sixth this month. Tuesday's forecast also calls for 90 degrees, and temperatures are expected to stay well above normal at least until this weekend.
In fact, it looks like temperatures could stay above normal for most of the rest of the month.
"Summer has been extended until the end of the month," University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said in a Tweet on Monday morning, accompanying a chart showing his prediction for above-average temperatures on all but two of the remaining 15 days in September.
The National Weather Service's Omaha office echoed that view, Tweeting on Sunday: "Don't put the A/C unit in the shed until the Halloween candy has been picked over."
The city of Lincoln's Aging Partners also reminded residents on Monday that free electric fans are available to qualifying older adults at the Aging Partners office, 1005 O St.
Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the weather service in Omaha, said Monday that the September heat has been caused by a persistent strong ridge of high pressure to the south of the area.
"It's just stretching far enough north that it's kept us in a range above average," Albright said.
The high-pressure ridge is also why the Lincoln area has seen below-average precipitation recently, he said.
As of Monday, Lincoln has officially received only 0.19 of an inch of rain this month. Since Aug. 16, the city has received just over an inch of rain, which is more than 2 inches below normal for the period.
There are some decent chances for rain both Wednesday and Thursday, with smaller chances continuing into the weekend.
Those storms are expected to cool temperatures down to around 80 by the weekend, where they are expected to stay into next week.
"You know you're in a warm pattern when a storm comes through and it only gets you back to normal," Albright said.
What if anything does the warm September mean for fall and winter?
"It probably doesn't mean a whole lot," he said.
The weather service's 30-day outlook predicts a better-than average chance of below normal temperatures in October, but a high-than average chance of above-average temperatures for the October-December period.