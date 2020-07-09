About 700 Lincoln houses still without power after overnight storm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Electric System said that about 700 customers were still without power as of 9 a.m. Thursday after a severe storm hit Lincoln.

The outages ranged from southwest to northeast Lincoln, with the largest cluster of customers without power northeast of 70th and O streets.

At one point overnight, there were about 6,000 people with an outage, LES said.

The outages followed storms that brought strong gusts of wind to the Lincoln area. The National Weather Service in Valley reported wind gusts in Lancaster County that ranged from 60 mph in Lincoln proper to 81 mph west of Malcolm. Lincoln officially received 0.57 inches of rain from the storm.

Twisters were reported in western Nebraska Wednesday night.

Several residents of the Capital City also shared photos on social media of trees damaged by high winds.

If power to your home has been interrupted by the storm, report it through PowerLine at 888-365-2412 or http://LES.com/outage.

Lincoln-area residents can expect clear skies until at least Friday evening, when the National Weather Service says there is a 30% chance of storms.

+2 What to do with downed trees and branches in Lincoln Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of property owners, who can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to a central location.

