A trip to Italy planned in a Lincoln pizzeria and a glorious welcome from a tourist-starved country

They have ventured forth in the new world — out across the oceans — and they can report that it is wonderful.
Magical, even.
Everywhere they went during their pandemic-delayed trip to Italy in June, the small group from Lincoln were met with joy.
“Literally, they would greet us with tears,” said Jane Griffin, who organized the tour with her Italian-born husband, Francesco Ciotti. “It was that genuine joy of, ‘We’re back doing what we love to do and seeing the people we love to see.’”
The trip had been scheduled for May 2020.
But its organizers knew months earlier that it wouldn’t happen. Italy was hit hard by COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic, and the United States soon followed.
Griffin and Ciotti have taken small groups to Italy for the past 10 years.
The couple met there in 1985, when Griffin was a college junior studying art history abroad and met Ciotti, a friend of her host family.
They eloped seven years later in the United States, but continued to travel back and forth to Tuscany.
Ciotti began teaching Italian here and, eventually, his Lincoln students started asking: Would you ever consider taking us to Italy?
The answer was easy. Si.
And after they returned, some of them asked: Where will you take us now?
And so Italiano For You was born. And the couple began exploring more of Italy, intimate tours of eight to 12, scheduling trips in the spring and fall.
The trip planned for May 2020 was a special one.
The Momo trip.
Griffin and Ciotti were patrons of the Italian pizzeria and ristorante on Pioneers Boulevard. Griffin had known owner Anthony Bonelli since her days as director of Lincoln Make-A-Wish and his time on the nonprofit’s state board.
The two shared a passion for art. And when he got to know her husband — and they got to know his wife, Leslie — a friendship was sealed.
One night at the restaurant, they started talking about travel. Many of the restaurant's wines came from Italy.
How about a Momo tour?
They set a date and an itinerary that would include wineries and art and history.
He put up flyers. Mentioned the tour to his regulars.
Then came the long 18 months of a pandemic.
And a chance this summer to buckle up and go.
They took it.
“It was completely the determination of these people to make it there and their flexibility that made it happen,” Griffin said. “We did not know for sure if we could go until three weeks out.”
Everyone needed to be vaccinated.
And everyone needed a lab-tested negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of boarding their international flights.
Tony and Kim Goins — Momo fans “for life” — were in Las Vegas for a wedding the weekend of June 12, planning to depart for Italy from Dallas that Sunday. They found out Saturday night at 11 p.m. that the virus tests they’d taken would just miss the 48-hour window.
A determined Kim Goins found a testing site on the strip and they were off.
“The amount of paperwork and the amount of COVID tests, that was laborious,” Tony Goins said.
But the rest of the trip?
Glorious.
“The people were so excited and so grateful to see us. They gave us deals like you wouldn’t believe.”
A leather bag he admired with a 600-Euro price tag? The owner offered it for a third of the price to Goins, the first American he’d seen in a year.
It was one of many deals the travelers were offered.
“They were so accommodating, so pleased to have tourists,” said Mark Vail, who joined the tour with his wife, Lisa.
The Vails arrived a few days early, landing in Rome and setting out for the Vatican — among other attractions — before joining the Momo crowd in Florence.
On a pre-COVID summer day, the line to get in the pope’s palace would start queuing up early and, if you weren’t there by 8:30 a.m., you could expect to wait until noon to cross the threshold.
“We were in at 8:25,” Mark Vail said. “There was no line at all.”
Everywhere they went, they had freedom to roam. Clear views of sites normally obscured by crowds.
The joy followed them to wineries and the island of Elba, to a family-run olive oil orchard and intimate dinners.
They all wore masks.
They were all happy.
“It was one of the best vacations Kim and I have ever had in our lives,” Tony Goins said.
Maybe it was the place. The company. The freedom of seeing a far-off place after more than a year of isolation. Of helping their fellow citizens of the world get back a livelihood.
Maybe it was all of the above.
A reunion made possible by vaccinations, Griffin said.
A window cracked open during a pandemic that has not yet seen its end.
They’ve already postponed a planned fall tour until 2022, she said.
“It was a herculean effort to make this happen in June. Worth it … but most of the September participants prefer to wait until things are more settled.”
The Italians will be waiting.
