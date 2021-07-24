A trip to Italy planned in a Lincoln pizzeria and a glorious welcome from a tourist-starved country

It was one of many deals the travelers were offered.

“They were so accommodating, so pleased to have tourists,” said Mark Vail, who joined the tour with his wife, Lisa.

The Vails arrived a few days early, landing in Rome and setting out for the Vatican — among other attractions — before joining the Momo crowd in Florence.

On a pre-COVID summer day, the line to get in the pope’s palace would start queuing up early and, if you weren’t there by 8:30 a.m., you could expect to wait until noon to cross the threshold.

“We were in at 8:25,” Mark Vail said. “There was no line at all.”

Everywhere they went, they had freedom to roam. Clear views of sites normally obscured by crowds.

The joy followed them to wineries and the island of Elba, to a family-run olive oil orchard and intimate dinners.

They all wore masks.

They were all happy.

“It was one of the best vacations Kim and I have ever had in our lives,” Tony Goins said.