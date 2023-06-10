The year is 1998 in southern Sudan. Maryam Phio and her 9-year-old son Motwakil and 11-year-old daughter Awadia are traveling north to Khartoum to board a train that will take them across the border. They are fleeing to Egypt to escape the civil war that has been plaguing Sudan for more than 15 years.

But they are being followed. A man threatens Maryam and her children, trying to prevent them from leaving the country. They don’t know who he is or the reason for his threats.

“He would always come by and try to take us away, and my mom would hide us,” Motwakil said.

Maryam was on her own, forced to leave her husband behind because his health issues made him unable to travel.

For a while, Maryam was able to keep her children safe amid the stalking, war and chaos. But one day she turned around and Awadia was gone. The man returned, saying he knew where the little girl was but he would not tell them if they were going to flee Sudan. She brought the situation to a local lawyer who only gave the same admonition to stay in the country. For three months Maryam and her son searched, hoping to find Awadia.

“I looked everywhere,” Maryam said. They delayed their departure three times, but they were out of time.

“We had until midnight to make it to the border or the travel documents would expire and we would have to start all over again,” Motwakil said.

So they fled with Awadia’s passport still in hand. From Khartoum they took a train across the border to Aswan, then a three-day boat ride up the Nile and another train to get to Cairo. They met up with Maryam’s oldest daughter, Najat, who came to Egypt the year prior to apply for refugee status so she could come to the United States. She was able to qualify, and in 2001 she left for Arizona at 21 years old.

For eight years Maryam and her son stayed in Egypt, waiting and hoping Awadia was safe and that she would come to Cairo and be reunited with her family. With no access to phones, Maryam told people who were traveling down to Sudan to look for Awadia. Eventually one was able to locate her and returned with the news that she was alive and had one child, but no boyfriend or husband. However, they could not get her and her baby out.

Maryam worried constantly about her daughter and grandson. Life in Sudan was dangerous and unregulated.

“If you have problem with people in your neighborhood, they come to your house, hit you, blood everywhere, no police,” Maryam said.

Maryam was torn between joining her oldest daughter in Arizona, or staying in Egypt with the faint hope that Awadia would make it out of Sudan. Wanting a better future for her son, Maryam decided to apply for refugee status and she and Motwakil were able to come to Arizona in May of 2006. They came to Lincoln in 2013 while Najat stayed back in Arizona for work.

Shortly after their arrival to the new city, they were able to get into contact with Maryam’s husband back in Sudan. He was able to reunite with Awadia sometime after Maryam and Motwakil had fled Sudan.

“My father said ‘your sister has passed,’” Motwakil said. “They found her hanging on a rope from her neck. We don’t know if somebody did this or if she did that to herself.”

She was 26 years old when she was found dead. At this time, Maryam was also told Awadia now had four young children with no one to take care of them, the youngest one being just 2 months old when his mother died. Maryam’s husband was too ill to care for them, and South Sudan was too dangerous for them to stay.

In 2011, Sudan had split into two countries, Sudan and South Sudan. Although this action was supposed to establish peace, violence soon broke out in the south between the two ethnic groups in South Sudan, the Dinka and Neur people. At the time of Awadia’s death, she and her four children were staying in a village in Juba, South Sudan along with her ailing father.

Maryam’s oldest daughter Najat decided to travel to Juba and found the children and took them to Naroibi, the capital of Kenya. The children were then taken to the Kakuma camp in Kenya, one of the world’s largest refugee camps. They then filed as orphans to be able to come to the United States, but progress in the case has stalled.

“They need an immigration lawyer, which costs a lot of money. They need a lawyer for the case to be processed, but unless somebody is there to represent your case, your case is just a file,” Motwakil said.

Just because there is no war in Kenya doesn’t mean the children are safe. Two years ago, Lina, the oldest grandchild was raped in the camp. At 15 years old, she now has a son just over a year old.

“The situation is just getting worse,” Motwakil said.

As of July 2020, the Kakuma camp had a population of 196,666 registered refugees and asylum seekers. Located at the edge of a desert, the average daily temperature in the camp is 104 degrees Fahrenheit and consists of an arid city crowded with tents and huts. The children have been there six years now.

Maryam is able to talk to her grandchildren on the phone, but she longs for the day when she can hold them, love them and give them a life away from the pain and loss they’ve grown up in.

Now 58, Maryam lives with Motwakil in government housing in Lincoln along with Najat’s daughter, who is also named Maryam after her grandmother. The 6-year-old girl is currently staying with them and going to school while her mother continues working in Arizona.

Young Maryam speaks English and Dinka, the language of her grandmother and her people in South Sudan. However, she only knows the life of safety and innocence her mother and grandmother have tried to give her, not yet able to fully understand the situation of her cousins living more than 8,400 miles away.

Maryam and her son routinely travel to Omaha to the immigration office to inquire about the case and work to make progress, but as the days have turned into months and months into years, she often feels discouraged and worries about the fate of these four orphans who make up part of the 1.45 million South Sudanese child refugees.

All under the age of 18, her granchildren have already been the victims of loss, sexual assault and violent attacks.

“It’s just too much,” Maryam said. “But talking to you, I am happy.”

She hopes through awareness and by telling her story, others in the Lincoln community and beyond can understand her desperate situation and help her bring these children to safety. As a family across continents, she eagerly awaits the day when she can meet her grandchildren and tell them “yin ta baye” — you are home.

