A South Beltway bottleneck: Simultaneous work on 70th and 84th streets to send drivers all over the map

A couple of simultaneous road projects are going to cause headaches over the next few months for southeast Lincoln drivers trying to reach the new South Beltway and those trying to drive into the city from rural areas of the county.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced recently that it plans to close the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road on Feb. 6, as long as the weather cooperates, to begin prep work for construction of an interchange for the recently opened beltway.

The department said in a news release that the intersection will remain closed until sometime in the fall.

Jen Campana, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, said crews will be doing culvert work in preparation for paving and earthwork that will take place later “during the normal construction season.”

The 82nd Street interchange, as well as one at roughly 30th Street, will provide drivers additional ways to get on and off the beltway. Currently, the only way to enter and exit the road between U.S. 77 and 120th Street is an interchange at 68th Street.

However, 70th Street is currently closed north of Saltillo for roadwork related to the new Standing Bear High School that’s set to open in the fall, and the road is not scheduled to open until spring.

That means drivers will be unable to cross Saltillo at either 70th or 84th streets and instead will have to detour miles out of their way and use either 56th Street or the Nebraska Parkway interchange with the South Beltway at 120th Street.

Complicating things further is that a portion of 40th Street is closed between Saltillo and Yankee Hill Road for a city improvement project, meaning three main north-south roads will be closed at the same time.

Those who have commented on social media don’t seem happy about it.

“Do you not want people from south of Lincoln to get into town? Ridiculous planning ... or lack thereof,” a Twitter user commented on a Jan. 19 Department of Transportation post announcing the closure.

“You are limiting access for several southern Lancaster Co communities to 1 one-lane road into Lincoln and/or taking them extremely out of their way,” another Twitter user wrote.

Campana said state construction crews cannot wait to start work on the 84th Street project, because doing so “would result in significant costs and increase in delays associated.”

She said the state had planned for traffic to be detoured onto 70th Street during the 84th Street work but is unable to do so “due to significant delays” associated with the 70th Street project.

Erika Hill, manager of communications and public relations for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, said the 70th Street project was originally supposed to be done in late October but got pushed back because of a water main that had to be relocated by the Lancaster County Rural Water District.

Hill said the expected completion date is now the end of April.

“The contractor has been working as they can during winter conditions to meet this schedule,” she said.

Hill said there is another city project in the area of the new school, a roundabout at 77th Street and Saltillo Road, that was originally scheduled to start in May but will now start next month so it can be done at the same time as the state’s 84th Street project.

The 77th Street roundabout is expected to be completed in September.

Hill said the city has increased funding in recent years for road projects, and the ones currently going on in southeast Lincoln are necessary to support the many new businesses and homes going up in the area, as well as the new high school.

“We understand those improvements and detours will cause temporary inconvenience but ask the public for their patience as we work to deliver safer and faster travel for a growing part of Lincoln,” she said.

Photos, videos: Building the South Beltway South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway South Beltway South Beltway DRONE South Beltway DRONE Beltway map: U.S. 77 interchange South Beltway DRONE South Beltway DRONE South Beltway DRONE South Beltway12.2 South Beltway12.2 South Beltway12.2 South Beltway12.2 South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update Progress - South Beltway, 2.14 Progress - South Beltway, 2.14 gr21051313.jpg South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 Saltillo Road bridge Saltillo Road bridge Girder movement, 5.18 Girder movement, 5.18 South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event South Beltway Aerials South Beltway Aerials South Beltway Aerials South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway construction South Beltway construction Lincoln South Beltway South Beltway South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction Progress South Beltway Majors Cafe Lincoln South Beltway opening ceremony Driving on the new South Beltway flyover bridge See the new Lincoln South Beltway as Journal Star photographers travel the 11-mile route Breakdown of Lincoln South Beltway #32 Lincoln South Beltway November 2022 Update! Watch now: Check out progress on the South Beltway construction project Watch now: Check out South Beltway construction from April Watch now: Take a tour of the South Beltway construction Watch Now: South Beltway October update #17 Lincoln South Beltway August 2021 Update! Watch now: South Beltway bridge girders roll down 27th Street South Beltway Ramping up for Spring | March 2021 #13 Lincoln South Beltway April 2021 Update! Watch: February flyover of Lincoln South Beltway Watch: South Beltway January 2021 update Watch: Early work continues on South Beltway