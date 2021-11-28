A small group determined to save the Pershing mural has raised money for a feasibility study

At this point, Salem said, the mural would have to be removed from the outside because going inside the old building isn’t safe, and they’ve gotten complaints that pieces of the building are blowing off.

There’s been lots of discussions about the mural’s fate, Salem said. Some people want pieces of it to keep as memorabilia, some want to save a portion of it, others don’t want to save it at all.

This group has gotten the furthest along on a plan.

“It’s commendable that they’ve really jump-started this,” she said. “I’m kind of concerned that it’s kind of at the 11th hour ... but I also appreciate the speed with which they’re operating. They’ve decided not to wait for someone else to do it. They’ve taken the initiative so that’s really commendable.”

Karen Janovy, retired director of education at the Sheldon Museum of Art, said she supports the feasibility study and, if it can be safely removed and doesn’t jeopardize the possibility of a central city library being built there, would like to see the mural saved. It’s a good example of art from the 1950s, she said.