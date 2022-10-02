A sixth person has died in Sunday-morning east Lincoln car crash

The 24-year-old woman transported to the hospital following an early-Sunday morning accident near 56th and Randolph streets has died.

Six people have died in the crash that Lincoln Police are calling "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory."

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene when the sedan they were in struck a tree just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Lincoln Police were called to the crash at 2:16 a.m. In a news release, police said the Honda Accord was believed to be headed east when the crash occurred.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, and four other passengers -- a 21-year-old man, two 22-year-old men and another man, 23 -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old woman was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital, but she died late Sunday morning.

At 8:30 a.m., a Lincoln towing service was working to remove the sedan on a flat-bed truck as investigators remained at the scene.

Police believe at this point the car had been traveling eastbound when it crossed the roadway and struck a tree in the yard on the north side of Randolph Street.

The posted speed limit is 25 mph on Randolph Street.

The 911 call came from a passenger's iPhone, which automatically detected that there had been an accident and called emergency responders when the owner of the phone did not respond.

No other information was immediately available.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have video from the area, to contact them at 402-441-6111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.