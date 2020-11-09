A sixth-generation Nebraskan's photos are captured in 'the least interesting place'

In Matt Steinhausen's own words: Cows, taken from my pickup in southwest Lancaster County while driving home from a friend's farm -- well, not while I was driving -- I did stop. I also talked to the cows like they were my models while photographing them, to keep them maintaining their pose and looking at me, and also to entertain myself.
MATT STEINHAUSEN, Courtesy Photo
Matt Steinhausen poses with his book "The Least Interesting Place" on one of the bookstands he made out of wood salvaged from local barns.
Elayne Woods, courtesy photo
In Matt Steinhausen's own words: I took this photo of a grain elevator in the small community of Gladstone in western Jefferson County this spring -- just before finishing the book. It's a digital image taken just this year, but I converted it (digitally) to black and white to accentuate the geometric shape and dark shadows, and also to emulate the photographic style of former Nebraskan Wright Morris, a 20th century photographer and writer.
MATT STEINHAUSEN, Courtesy Photo
In Matt Steinhausen's own words: This might be one of my favorites of all time, not just because of the harmony between the cat and chicken, but because it's from my own farm where my cats and chickens cohabitate in the barn — and it's a simple image that just makes me feel good.
MATT STEINHAUSEN, Courtesy Photo
A book jacket of "The Least Interesting Place" by Matt Steinhausen.
Matt Steinhausen, courtesy photo
In Matt Steinhausen's own words: This is one of the older images I took with a film camera some 20+ years ago that made it into the book — it's not one of my black-and-white prints, but it is an image that I made into black-and-white prints when I was still playing around in my darkroom. This photo was taken in a friend's pasture in York County.
Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.
That’s the title of Matt Steinhausen’s coffee table book — a weighty hardbound volume filled with photos of cows and farm cats and country, tilting barns and abandoned houses, lonely roads and distant storms and prairie sunrises.
All of the things Steinhausen has noticed in his travels through the land he loves, a camera on the passenger seat of his pickup.
“All these images that are so simple and stark, a house in the middle of nowhere, an abandoned barn,” Steinhausen says. “So uninteresting that they were interesting.”
And that title — the least interesting place. A come-on, a challenge for the reader.
“When people see that they think, ‘Oh, that can’t be,’ it forces them to want to open the page.”
Steinhausen is a smart guy. He’s 51. A sixth-generation Nebraskan — part German, part Irish, a touch English — living down the road from the family homestead southwest of Lincoln.
He’s been married 25 years. Kim grew up on a farm near Elgin. They have two kids off to college in Lincoln.
They like to stay close to home, because every day on their piece of paradise feels like a vacation, Steinhausen said.
A place with quiet and unobstructed views, goats and chickens, cats and a dog named Abe.
The self-published author was sitting in the barn with the cats and chickens Friday when we talked.
He was getting ready to drive to Lincoln and deliver books.
Steinhausen is a home inspector by trade. A guy who makes things and saves things — like the 10 display shelves he built out of reclaimed barnwood, the shelves he delivers to the bookstores and bars and small town shops selling that book of his.
He’s a guy who’s held book signings out of the back of his pickup. A guy who looks like he might come from the days of tintypes — note the beard — and doesn’t own a smartphone. (If you want the $50 coffee table book, cash or check only, please.)
He’s a guy who hasn’t been on an airplane or traveled across a state border since his kids were born.
He had to sit down when he heard the news. “I was so bummed, I put the whole thing on the shelf.”
But on Facebook he’d committed himself to a book. He’d shared photos, gauging friends’ reactions as he winnowed down which images would make the cut. He’d shared his concept, so no one could accuse him of plagiarizing. And a pandemic made him reconsider.
“The Least Interesting Place” sold out its first printing of 500 shortly after its September release, and the second printing is heading out the door now.
You can find it in lots of places — Roca Tavern, Francie & Finch Bookshop, From Nebraska, The Fort and as far as Red Cloud, David City and Amazon.com.
If you want it shipped, he’ll stick it in the mail inside a Valentino’s pizza box — it’s about the size of a medium pie — the book protected by Runza wrappers.
Earlier this fall, one of those books showed up on Bill Munn’s doorstep in Denver.
“I thought, ‘Oh, someone sent me a frozen Val’s pizza, that’s cool,’” said Munn, a former classmate of Steinhausen’s in Waverly. “Then I opened it up and it was a book.”
Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.
In Matt Steinhausen's own words: Cows, taken from my pickup in southwest Lancaster County while driving home from a friend's farm -- well, not while I was driving -- I did stop. I also talked to the cows like they were my models while photographing them, to keep them maintaining their pose and looking at me, and also to entertain myself.
In Matt Steinhausen's own words: I took this photo of a grain elevator in the small community of Gladstone in western Jefferson County this spring -- just before finishing the book. It's a digital image taken just this year, but I converted it (digitally) to black and white to accentuate the geometric shape and dark shadows, and also to emulate the photographic style of former Nebraskan Wright Morris, a 20th century photographer and writer.
In Matt Steinhausen's own words: This might be one of my favorites of all time, not just because of the harmony between the cat and chicken, but because it's from my own farm where my cats and chickens cohabitate in the barn — and it's a simple image that just makes me feel good.
In Matt Steinhausen's own words: This is one of the older images I took with a film camera some 20+ years ago that made it into the book — it's not one of my black-and-white prints, but it is an image that I made into black-and-white prints when I was still playing around in my darkroom. This photo was taken in a friend's pasture in York County.