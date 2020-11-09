A sixth-generation Nebraskan's photos are captured in 'the least interesting place'

A place with quiet and unobstructed views, goats and chickens, cats and a dog named Abe.

The self-published author was sitting in the barn with the cats and chickens Friday when we talked.

He was getting ready to drive to Lincoln and deliver books.

Steinhausen is a home inspector by trade. A guy who makes things and saves things — like the 10 display shelves he built out of reclaimed barnwood, the shelves he delivers to the bookstores and bars and small town shops selling that book of his.

He’s a guy who’s held book signings out of the back of his pickup. A guy who looks like he might come from the days of tintypes — note the beard — and doesn’t own a smartphone. (If you want the $50 coffee table book, cash or check only, please.)

He’s a guy who hasn’t been on an airplane or traveled across a state border since his kids were born.

He likes Nebraska, he explains, and he’s a farmer at heart who wants to stay close to the home place.

Steinhausen has been smitten by photography since the days of the darkroom in a high school journalism course.