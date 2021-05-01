A shot in the arm: Husker Spring Game feels like return to normal during pandemic

Outside Memorial Stadium just before 1 p.m. Saturday, surrounded by thousands of Husker fans, the Birdwell family sat on a bench and ate lunch.

The family moved from South Dakota about four years ago, but had still never made it to a Husker football game before. Young Lily Birdwell was excited. Her father, Randy Birdwell, said he hoped the inside of the stadium would look like a giant punch bowl. And based off the swelling crowd, it looked like he’d get his wish.

Sure, there were fewer fans than normal, but the pandemic did not affect the gameday atmosphere one bit.

With kickoff approaching, fans rushed through the gates — many giddy with Husker pride. Paul Rea, a 58-year-old from Ralston who said he was the biggest Husker fan, did not have much luck selling a single ticket for the game. But he smiled wide, glad to be in the midst of the Sea of Red.

“It’s been over a year since we’ve been able to have an atmosphere anywhere near this,” he said. “It’s good to see all the people in red. It’s great to see the excitement of the fans coming in, and it’ll be nice to see the Huskers in action live.”