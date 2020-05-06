'A really big deal' — Lutheran Family Services, CenterPointe receive $8 million to help thousands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The nearly 6,000 people who seek support from CenterPointe and Lutheran Family Services often need more than one kind of help.

They have mental illnesses. Physical health problems. Nine out of 10 suffer substance-abuse disorders.

And it’s important to assess and address all of their illnesses together, said Topher Hansen, CenterPointe’s president and CEO.

“When you bring all the things together and meet all their needs at the same time in an integrated way, you’re going to have a higher degree of likelihood to get them better sooner for longer.”

He put it another way: If a car showed up at a repair shop with four flat tires, the mechanic couldn’t fix just two of the flats and expect the car to go down the road.

“You’ve got to pump up all four tires,” Hansen said. “And then teach them good tire care.”

The two Lincoln agencies already offer that kind of coordinated care, but they’ll soon be able to offer a whole lot more: They recently received nearly $8 million in federal funding to open Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, allowing them to provide help to thousands of new clients who need it.