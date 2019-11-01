She drove around in her pickup that first year, filling the bed with pumpkins.
Jeremiah Picard remembers when the college student showed up at his worm farm in Air Park after Halloween 2017.
“This girl comes up to me with a truckload of pumpkins, how can I not help her?”
The owner of Big Red Worms took those soon-to-be abandoned pumpkins that Reilly Grealish had saved from the landfill and they became food for his 2 million worms, which in turn became high-grade compost.
Last year, Picard provided trailers for the 8,000 pounds of pumpkins Grealish collected at a pair of dropoff sites for the effort she called No Pumpkins in the Dumpkins.
This year, the pumpkin recycling effort has a Facebook page.
And three high school dropoff sites: Lincoln Southeast, Northeast and Southwest.
The pumpkins (and gourds) collected from 2-4 p.m. Sunday will be transported to the worm farm and to area farmers in need of feed for their animals.
You have free articles remaining.
And there’s an added benefit, Picard said.
“It’s a really good thing for the community to see how much waste they’re producing and see how they can turn that into a resource.”
A majority of the 2 billion pounds of pumpkins Americans purchase for the Halloween holiday -- those not smashed in the street after the porch lights go out Oct. 31 -- end up in the trash, he said.
Which was something Grealish thought about when she started the effort.
Pumpkins are a small thing in the big scheme of caring for the planet, the graduate student said.
“But in the long term, that kind of mindset is what’s really important, and it leads to the potential to start thinking about other things.”
Big Red Worms and Picard are happy to help her annual effort.
“She’s a really cool environmental steward,” he said. “Saving the world one pumpkin at a time.”