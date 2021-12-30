A New Year's resolution for Lincoln residents: Watch the weather

As the calendar flips to the new year, Lincoln residents can expect their first real blast of winter weather.

Forecasters say 4-6 inches of snow is possible in the Lincoln area as a storm moves in. A winter storm watch is posted from late on New Year's Eve and extending through most of Jan. 1.

A band of heavier snow, 6 inches and more, is expected to fall along the Nebraska-Kansas border in the southeastern corner of the state.

Ahead of the storm, temperatures in Lincoln could reach the 40s on Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around the freezing mark.

But on Saturday, the high may not reach 10, and depending on how much snow falls, overnight temperatures could dive to minus-10.

