'A monstrosity' -- An even bigger Manrose mural emerges in Lincoln

Just when we thought we’d written our last story about big David Manrose murals, a volunteer with the museum at Speedway Motors calls.
Pete Petersen saw the article earlier this month about The Mill buying, framing and displaying a roughly 9-foot-by-6-foot piece of painted wall.
The museum has an even bigger Manrose, he said.
So cumbersome they had to hoist it through the freight elevator shaft to get it to the second floor. So heavy they had to hang it from the steel ceiling joists. And so large — about 35 feet long, 4 feet high — it fills a north-facing wall on the museum’s second floor, behind a row of 1920s delivery trucks.
“It’s a monstrosity of a painting,” said Tim Matthews, curator of the American Museum of Speed. “That’s about the only place we had to hang it.”
The 1956 mural — cut from a building near 19th and O streets — depicts the evolution of transportation against a panoramic backdrop of the Plains. On one edge, an early steam locomotive, a Pony Express rider, an Indian on a distant hill. On the other, a Jet Rocket streamliner, a Corvette-Impala concept car, the Capitol on the horizon. And in the middle, covered wagons and cows.
“It has this nice folk-art theme,” Matthews said. “It’s not a Rembrandt by any means, but he had a passion.”
Manrose got his start painting cattle portraits before joining the Fairbury-based Campbell Brothers Circus, where he painted posters and backdrops for 10 years. He moved to Lincoln in 1907, and filled the city with his art before he died 50 years later.
He painted display windows for Ben Simons and Hovland-Swanson department stores. He painted for churches, including a floor-to-ceiling scene of apostle John at Zion Church and the second coming of Christ at First Congregational. He created vaudeville scenery for the Bijou and Lyric theaters, a Christmas mural for the YMCA, a painting for the Moose Lodge.
But his work also filled private homes, which is how he recently returned to the news.
Last year, the owners of The Mill bought a big Manrose that had been cut out of a Capitol-area house, rescued decades ago by a contractor who couldn’t bear to demolish it. The contractor’s daughter-in-law finally decided to sell it, and it ended up on the coffee shop wall near 19th and L streets — and on the front page of the paper.
Petersen, a longtime docent at the museum, called the paper after seeing that story. He’s still researching the history of the artist and Speedway’s painting, but he’s learned a few things, he said.
The year before Manrose died, he spent 11 months drawing the mural on the walls at L.J. Messer auto supply, which later became Big A Auto Parts, which later was demolished.
Petersen isn’t sure when Speedway bought the painting and had it cut from the wall, but it spent its early years on the museum’s first floor, in Bill’s Garage. It was moved to the second floor in about 2006.
“It was just in the way down there. It was quite a feat to get it upstairs.”
He once tried to count every figure and feature Manrose depicted. Every person, train, truck, tree, car, cow, cabin and fence post.
“I gave up at about 300,” he said. “And I was only about halfway done.”
But as big as this Manrose is, there used to be a bigger one painted on the showroom walls of the long-gone Sidles Buick on Q Street, he said. It measured nearly 175 feet around, stood 12 feet tall.
“It covered the whole wall and around the whole building,” he said.
But that one, a panorama of the U.S., went down with the building.
