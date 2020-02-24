'A monstrosity' -- An even bigger Manrose mural emerges in Lincoln

Manrose got his start painting cattle portraits before joining the Fairbury-based Campbell Brothers Circus, where he painted posters and backdrops for 10 years. He moved to Lincoln in 1907, and filled the city with his art before he died 50 years later.

He painted display windows for Ben Simons and Hovland-Swanson department stores. He painted for churches, including a floor-to-ceiling scene of apostle John at Zion Church and the second coming of Christ at First Congregational. He created vaudeville scenery for the Bijou and Lyric theaters, a Christmas mural for the YMCA, a painting for the Moose Lodge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But his work also filled private homes, which is how he recently returned to the news.

Last year, the owners of The Mill bought a big Manrose that had been cut out of a Capitol-area house, rescued decades ago by a contractor who couldn’t bear to demolish it. The contractor’s daughter-in-law finally decided to sell it, and it ended up on the coffee shop wall near 19th and L streets — and on the front page of the paper.

Petersen, a longtime docent at the museum, called the paper after seeing that story. He’s still researching the history of the artist and Speedway’s painting, but he’s learned a few things, he said.