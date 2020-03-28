A Message from the President and Publisher of the Journal Star

Things I think I know

Fear of the unknown brings with it both positive and negative reactions. The positive one is that it can unite as we have seen in lots of Journal Star stories — donations, kind gestures, selfless service.

The negative one is a need to place blame. Why did this happen? Whose fault is it? One of the most frustrating things I’ve read over the past couple of weeks are comments suggesting the novel coronavirus is “media hype” or that the media is somehow “profiting off the panic.”

I can’t speak for all media, but I know the local media. The Journal Star, Omaha World-Herald, radio stations and TV affiliates have received plenty of blame as we try to report the local, state and national implications of this historic crisis. The Journal Star and your other local media outlets are working hard to bring you the best, biggest, most accurate and most timely report possible. A free press is never more important than in times of crisis.

The Journal Star newsroom is located directly outside my office. This team is smaller than it was a year ago, a fraction of the size it was five years ago, and they’re all working their tails off to keep you informed during this difficult and uncertain time. And, trust me when I tell you, they’re not doing it for the money.