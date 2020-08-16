A Message from the President and Publisher of the Journal Star

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lot has changed in more than 150 years of media in Nebraska. But some things haven’t. The Lincoln Journal Star — like its predecessors — informs, entertains and strengthens the community.

One way we serve is by helping businesses connect with audiences. Strong businesses make for strong communities. And strong communities support strong newspapers. It works for all of us.

In a time of rapid change and challenge, bolstering the business community is more important than ever. That’s why the Journal Star — and all of its related digital and print products — is excited to announce the launch of our Local Business Stimulus program.

This program offers marketing and advertising credits to local businesses to help them navigate the changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program, in which we provided more than $400,000 in marketing support to our local business partners, earlier this year.