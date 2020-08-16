A Message from the President and Publisher of the Journal Star

A lot has changed in more than 150 years of media in Nebraska. But some things haven’t. The Lincoln Journal Star — like its predecessors — informs, entertains and strengthens the community.
One way we serve is by helping businesses connect with audiences. Strong businesses make for strong communities. And strong communities support strong newspapers. It works for all of us.
In a time of rapid change and challenge, bolstering the business community is more important than ever. That’s why the Journal Star — and all of its related digital and print products — is excited to announce the launch of our Local Business Stimulus program.
This program offers marketing and advertising credits to local businesses to help them navigate the changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program, in which we provided more than $400,000 in marketing support to our local business partners, earlier this year.
Put simply, things have changed. Our local businesses have lived this change, pivoting and adapting over the past few months. Our business is no exception. In this time of transition, we acquired Sunny Media in Detroit — a full-service ad agency specializing in marketing services for the auto industry. We’ve launched Health Bright, a marketing company specializing in meeting the unique challenges faced by today’s health care organizations. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to helping local businesses capitalize on the transition as e-commerce habits explode and millions of first-time online buyers materialize.
As Southeast Nebraska’s leading provider of news, information and innovative advertising solutions, we’re marketing and digital experts, and we’re here to bring our experience and insight to create custom action plans for your business. And with our parent company’s recent acquisition of BH Media, our audience now reaches from Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Scottsbluff and beyond.
We’re so much more than print and web ads. Our marketing consultants are backed by the Amplified Digital Agency, a Google premier partner and industry leader in digital marketing.
With our large local audiences and world-class digital services, including text and email marketing, persona and influencer marketing, custom content, website design and managed email and search campaigns, we have the tools and can put together the right combination to help any business.
This stimulus program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses in the form of marketing and advertising credits for use in the Journal Star print and digital publications, as well as our broad suite of digital services.
Stimulus funds will range from $250 to $15,000 each month, and will be awarded in August, September and October. Businesses may apply online at https://journalstar.com/pages/local-business-stimulus.html.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting readership from those who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at JournalStar.com.
I’ve never been prouder to be president of the Journal Star. The coverage from our news team has been second-to-none. Our marketing and advertising consultants have helped countless businesses adjust, whether it’s changing their messaging, adding new digital channels, via ads on Journalstar.com, through Connected TV, social media, mobile or YouTube or a complete website overhaul so that customers have an easier path to purchase now and in the future.
We exist to share news and information to make our community stronger. In the same vein, we want to share our audience and sophisticated marketing tools to strengthen local businesses. We will all succeed together.
Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star.
