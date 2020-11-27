 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look at what the city's suspension of youth sports in Lincoln bans (and what it doesn't)
View Comments
editor's pick top story

A look at what the city's suspension of youth sports in Lincoln bans (and what it doesn't)

{{featured_button_text}}
Girls basketball

Lincoln Northeast girls basketball coach Charity Iromuanya wipes down a basketball in preparation for a team workout this summer. Winter sports are currently on pause in Lancaster County.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Over recent days, social media in Lincoln was abuzz over a youth tennis tournament.

Why would an event that traditionally would draw interest from friends and family only make the rounds on Facebook and Twitter? It seems one of the participants was the daughter of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who last week discussed the sacrifices everyone in the community is making amid coronavirus restrictions, including her own family.

Youth sports — including varsity high school teams — are currently on pause in Lancaster County, but that doesn't include golf and tennis, exceptions included locally based on guidance from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued five months ago.

With the delay in youth sports in place through at least Dec. 7, here's more information on what's currently banned (and what's not):

What does Lancaster County's directed health measure say about youth sports?

Local coronavirus restrictions announced Nov. 13 ban indoor team contact sports, limited-contact sports and non-contact sports for K-12 students, including practices and competitions and both school-sponsored and club events.

City Hall: Pandemic policy touches everyone, including Lincoln mayor's family

Why are tennis and golf exempt?

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, in drafting the youth sports rules, relied on a memo from the state Department of Health and Human Services posted June 19 that classified team sports according to the degree of contact between participants.

It listed, as you would expect, basketball, hockey, soccer and wrestling as contact sports, but also cheerleading and gymnastics. Volleyball was defined as limited-contact and swimming and bowling as non-contact. All are currently banned — at least indoors — in Lancaster County.

The guidance from the summer, however, stated "individual sports such as golf and tennis are not prohibited under any Directed Health Measure." Because Lancaster County drew from that memo, tennis is exempt.

What's happening elsewhere?

The first competitions of the high school winter sports season are set for Thursday, and it's believed the only varsity teams currently on pause are in Lancaster County.

That means the Nebraska School Activities Association district tournaments for unified bowling will go on Monday and Tuesday but without any teams from Lancaster County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state championships for unified bowling are supposed to be staged in Lincoln on Dec. 7. 

Should the number of coronavirus patients at hospitals in Nebraska reach the 25% threshold, statewide COVID-19 restrictions would only prohibit youth extracurricular activities below the high school level.

Club sports also continue in other locations, so it's possible for youth from the Lincoln area to travel elsewhere to play and practice.

Winter sport practices push forward outside of Lancaster County, but health leaders have concerns

Why are music groups still practicing?

The Lancaster County directed health measure only suspends indoor team sports, which includes dance but not extracurricular activities such as music groups or speech and debate teams.

In some cases, music groups continue to meet as co-curricular activities, meaning students are participating as part of their coursework.

What about college teams?

Officials have said that because there's more testing and student-athletes are likely more protected, college sports teams in Lancaster County — notably the Huskers — are still practicing and playing games.

It's easier for college athletes to remain within a "bubble" than youths who live with their parents and siblings and in some cases are attending all of their classes in-person.

Gaylor Baird, who is facing a recall effort, and officials with the local health department have not provided specifics on coronavirus cases linked to youth sports teams, but instead have pointed to the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations as a call to take action.

The seven-day average of new cases in Lancaster County went from 124 at the end of October to 278 last week, officials said, and hospitalizations over that time more than doubled.

In addition to pausing youth sports, bars not serving food are limited to carry-out and delivery only and restaurant dining rooms must close early.

Surge of COVID-19 cases affecting Lincoln's skilled nursing facilities

MILESTONES IN STATE'S CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

Milestones in Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases
Education

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

Of the 14 positive cases of COVID-19 LPS has identified since the start of school, two have affected sports teams, resulting in large numbers of team members have to self-quarantine.

+3
Lied Center leads nation in reopening
Theater
editor's pick

Lied Center leads nation in reopening

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has presented a series of dance recitals for local studios with some of the performances bringing in more than 500 people.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular