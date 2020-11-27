A look at what the city's suspension of youth sports in Lincoln bans (and what it doesn't)

It listed, as you would expect, basketball, hockey, soccer and wrestling as contact sports, but also cheerleading and gymnastics. Volleyball was defined as limited-contact and swimming and bowling as non-contact. All are currently banned — at least indoors — in Lancaster County.

The guidance from the summer, however, stated "individual sports such as golf and tennis are not prohibited under any Directed Health Measure." Because Lancaster County drew from that memo, tennis is exempt.

What's happening elsewhere?

The first competitions of the high school winter sports season are set for Thursday, and it's believed the only varsity teams currently on pause are in Lancaster County.

That means the Nebraska School Activities Association district tournaments for unified bowling will go on Monday and Tuesday but without any teams from Lancaster County.

The state championships for unified bowling are supposed to be staged in Lincoln on Dec. 7.

Should the number of coronavirus patients at hospitals in Nebraska reach the 25% threshold, statewide COVID-19 restrictions would only prohibit youth extracurricular activities below the high school level.