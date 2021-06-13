'A living memory' -- Neighbors saving the plants of Lincoln's Wayne Manor

“First of all, I really think the preservation of core neighborhoods is critical to the health of a city,” she says. “Core neighborhoods are the heart of the city.”

Maurer has lived in her own two-story brick beauty for 14 years. It didn’t need a lot of work when she moved in. Cosmetic stuff, mostly.

“But I’ve always been interested in restoring a house.”

She bought Bill and Naomi’s house last October.

She’s knee-deep in shining it up from the inside out. Removing wallpaper. Cleaning out the chimney. Painting. Repairing. Updating the electrical panel. Expanding the kitchen.

“It’s a project on the inside and then there is this wild and wonderful yard.”

Maurer recognized the beauty in that yard. All the love and care the Waynes had given it over the decades.

And the importance of saving it.

But she also envisioned something tamer in the after photos of her restoration. Something more traditional and manicured. A yard with grass, edged in flowers.

She told Bill and Naomi’s children about her plans.