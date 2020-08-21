A little free pantry and a lesson in helping others

While they were there, Hernandez and her daughter learned about the mini-grant program — made possible with a $4,000 grant from the Safe and Successful to Kids interlocal agreement, which, among other things, supports the CLCs.

The $4,000 was used to create a mini-grant program, managed by Chelsea Egenberger, who runs the Lincoln High CLC, and Michael Bandy, the Northeast CLC director, offering up to $350 for anyone connected to a CLC who has an idea for a project to improve their neighborhoods.

That got Amy and her mom thinking. They considered a little free library first, but Amy said she’d watched the kids bicycling around the 22nd and Y neighborhood while they tended the garden and it got her thinking. Maybe some of those kids or their families were hungry.

“They take care of the garden and see other kids and strike up conversations,” Cecilia Hernandez said.

You can go to the library to get books for free, Amy thought. Food’s different.