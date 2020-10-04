‘A little bit of normalcy’ — Pandemic didn’t stop ‘Backyard Farmer’ from helping your garden grow

This year, more seem concerned about entomology and pathology: the bugs on their plants and the mushrooms in their yard and the fungal growth on their trees they were noticing for the first time. And many had questions about growing their own food.

* * *

This year’s last episode is Thursday and, as usual, the questions are already piling up.

They come from all corners of the state — Todd has to look up some of the smallest towns — and beyond Nebraska’s borders, especially now, because the show is available online.

“A viewer this year from Chicago sent several questions. She grew up here and moved. We get people who say, ‘Gosh, my parents watched the show but now I live in Iowa and I have a question for you.’”

Todd and the panelists answer 40 to 50 questions on each show. And they’re resourceful: If they don’t know the answer, they consult with colleagues across the country before going on camera.

They also try to answer the remaining questions off the air, or at least point viewers toward archived episodes that plowed the same ground.