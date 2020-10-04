‘A little bit of normalcy’ — Pandemic didn’t stop ‘Backyard Farmer’ from helping your garden grow

The timing looked terrible for the nation’s longest-running locally produced public television show.
“Backyard Farmer” was weeks away from starting its 68th season, a span rivaled only by “Meet the Press,” when the university and NET Nebraska started closing their doors in early March to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Longtime host and Nebraska Extension landscape horticulture specialist Kim Todd was worried the show wouldn’t go on.
“We immediately talked to NET about it,” she said. “We said, ‘It’s probably more important this year than in past years that you let us do it.’”
She was right. The show has always been popular, drawing up to 30,000 households a week — comparable to “Antiques Roadshow” — but this summer, its email inbox overflowed.
In past years, the show might field 100 questions a week, Todd said. This year, that number reached as high as 240, many from budding backyard farmers who were now forced to stay close to home, and were taking their first hard looks at the landscapes around them.
“People are in their gardens, they’re bored, and they’re trying to learn. Suddenly, they’re saying, ‘Wow. I didn’t realize this was happening. Is this a good thing or a bad thing?’”
They had questions, and every Thursday evening, “Backyard Farmer” panelists had answers.
Why did my ornamental pear tree turn orange? It’s called rust, and it’s caused by fungus.
How do I dispose of bad apples? Compost them, and they shouldn’t pose a threat next growing season.
Why do my leaves look lacy? Japanese beetles.
Why did my hands react after pulling this weed from beneath my spruce? You grabbed a stinging nettle.
Why did this patch of grass die here, and also there and there? Could be coyote urine; those dogs are dribblers.
And then, in the middle of the summer, what started as potentially bad timing for the long-running show got even better.
Without a regularly scheduled start to football season, “Backyard Farmer” didn’t have to worry about bumping up against “Big Red Wrap-Up,” which traditionally slid into the Thursday time slot every September.
Now the show could go even longer, into October.
“And that was great,” Todd said. “We have actually had our audience lamenting for years that we end so early in the fall. And, of course, landscaping and gardening doesn’t end until Mother Nature decides it’s going to end.”
* * *
“Backyard Farmer” first aired on KFOR TV in 1952, with five people sitting around microphones, answering call-in questions.
It’s remained relatively the same for nearly seven decades — panelists sitting around a table, answering questions.
“It hasn’t changed in its basic format but, of course, we didn’t have the money,” said Ron Hull, who joined NET in 1955, a year after “Backyard Farmer” moved over from KFOR. “The filmed excerpts, the photography, the technical aspects — they’re 200% better than anything we could offer in the early years.”
Today, many viewers email their questions, and include digital photos. “The pictures are worth 1,000 words,” Todd said. “It’s a different ballgame answering a question if you can see what’s going on.”
The show also added a pair of produced instructional features. Recent segments explored how and why to aerate, for example, and the best way to store fertilizer and garden chemicals over the winter.
The pandemic didn’t stop the show, but it brought changes. This year, everyone wears masks when not on camera. The production crew is smaller. They cut the call-in segment, because NET limited access to the building to only those directly associated with the show, and master gardeners used to answer those calls.
Support Local Journalism
They also eliminated an expert so they could keep more distance from each other around the table.
Now, Todd is surrounded weekly by a revolving panel — a pathologist to talk about plant disease (or “rots and spots”); an entomologist to talk about insects; a critter guy to talk about animals; a turf expert to talk about grass and weeds; and a horticulturalist to discuss just about everything else.
Even with the changes, the show gave Nebraskans something familiar to look forward to during an unfamiliar summer.
“I think the viewers really appreciated it,” said Jody Green, an Omaha-based Extension entomologist and “Backyard Farmer” regular. “It was something new that was happening, live, every week, as opposed to a lot of their shows and sports that were canceled.”
Green did notice the nature of the questions changing this year. More and more Nebraskans were planting gardens and growing plants, and becoming curious about the insects they were seeing.
No masks, no matter in Nebraska’s last COVID-free county: ‘Most people around here don’t really care’
She specializes in managing pests, but she spent much of the summer simply identifying them. Wheel bugs were especially popular this year.
“I wasn’t really helping people solve their problems; they just wanted to know what things were.”
Todd also watched the questions change, reflecting their new viewers. And the show’s research backs that up. For the past five years, the majority asked about their lawns, landscape and plant care.
This year, more seem concerned about entomology and pathology: the bugs on their plants and the mushrooms in their yard and the fungal growth on their trees they were noticing for the first time. And many had questions about growing their own food.
* * *
This year’s last episode is Thursday and, as usual, the questions are already piling up.
They come from all corners of the state — Todd has to look up some of the smallest towns — and beyond Nebraska’s borders, especially now, because the show is available online.
“A viewer this year from Chicago sent several questions. She grew up here and moved. We get people who say, ‘Gosh, my parents watched the show but now I live in Iowa and I have a question for you.’”
Todd and the panelists answer 40 to 50 questions on each show. And they’re resourceful: If they don’t know the answer, they consult with colleagues across the country before going on camera.
They also try to answer the remaining questions off the air, or at least point viewers toward archived episodes that plowed the same ground.
The panelists are dedicated — some of them driving in from as far away as Norfolk and O’Neill. And they’re part of the reason the show is still popular after nearly 70 years, Todd said.
“I think two things: First off, it’s pretty fun, depending on interaction between panelists. And it’s science-based information delivered in language that people can understand.”
Hull, who has been part of NET for almost as long as the show, said the on-air cast has always been its strength.
He compared it to Julia Child’s “The French Chef.” Most people who watched it never tried to cook French cuisine, but they were drawn to Child’s personality and knowledge.
“I’d say the success of ‘Backyard Farmer’ has been the people on the screen,” he said. “They appeal to our audiences in Nebraska, both the city folk and the people who run the farms and ranches.”
But there was something more than that this year, Todd said. When so little seemed the same as it did in past years, “Backyard Farmer” was comforting to those who weren't venturing much farther than their own back yards.
“People would tell us early on, this is the one thing they see as being a little bit of normalcy.”
Photos: The scene in Lincoln with much of city shut down
Memorial Stadium
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
Lincoln Southwest volunteer
DMV lines
Mother/son art project
UNL in-person class
Farmers Market influencers
Iguana's Pub
Remote learning
Soccer With Masks
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
Back to UNL
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Lincoln mile
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Mask Video DeLones
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
O Street cruising
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
Herbie Husker Runzas
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Shirts for FEMA
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.