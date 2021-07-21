'A little bit easier for everybody' — traffic resumes on South 68th Street south of Lincoln

Superintendent John Schwarz, superintendent of the Norris School District, said the road closures in the area have created some logistical challenges, including the district having to shift bus routes and students, teachers and staff having to find alternate routes to the district's campus on 68th Street.

However, he said the timeline for what will be closed when has been very clear and the district has had time to come up with solutions.

“Obviously, anytime you're doing construction of that magnitude, there are roads that need to be closed down. We certainly understand that need, but, obviously, with that comes inconveniences,” he said. “But that's just the nature of road construction, and we're doing our best to make plans to make the most of it.”

While the reopening of South 68th Street means one main road from Lincoln to Hickman is back in business, the road closures are far from over as South Beltway construction continues.

“I think people will be really excited for when the beltway is completed and all the roads to and from Norris are open once again,” Schwarz said.

