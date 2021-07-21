'A little bit easier for everybody' — traffic resumes on South 68th Street south of Lincoln

When South 68th Street closed between Lincoln and Hickman last May, Susantha Weerasinghe lost one of the main routes to his restaurant.
Weerasinghe is the owner of The Mettle Grill, located just off of South 68th Street on the north end of Hickman. The road reopened on Tuesday after being closed for over a year for construction of the South Beltway.
Weerasinghe said he’s glad to have the road reopened, as a lot of the restaurant’s business comes from South Lincoln residents.
“The community does a great job of supporting us, but when that beltway closed down, it closed down our main artery, 68th Street,” he said. “Now that we have it reopened we’ll see what happens.”
South 38th Street also reopened on Wednesday between Saltillo and Bennet roads, while 54th and 82nd streets are now closed.
The many street closures due to South Beltway construction have been frustrating, Weerasinghe said, but he hopes the reopening of 68th Street will help people navigate to the restaurant more easily.
“Hopefully it'll be a little bit easier for everybody to get down here,” he said.
By noon on Tuesday, cars were once again flowing through 68th Street, where drivers now have to navigate a series of three roundabouts at the interchange with the future South Beltway.
Superintendent John Schwarz, superintendent of the Norris School District, said the road closures in the area have created some logistical challenges, including the district having to shift bus routes and students, teachers and staff having to find alternate routes to the district's campus on 68th Street.
However, he said the timeline for what will be closed when has been very clear and the district has had time to come up with solutions.
“Obviously, anytime you're doing construction of that magnitude, there are roads that need to be closed down. We certainly understand that need, but, obviously, with that comes inconveniences,” he said. “But that's just the nature of road construction, and we're doing our best to make plans to make the most of it.”
While the reopening of South 68th Street means one main road from Lincoln to Hickman is back in business, the road closures are far from over as South Beltway construction continues.
“I think people will be really excited for when the beltway is completed and all the roads to and from Norris are open once again,” Schwarz said.
