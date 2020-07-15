You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
A Lincoln photographer, a comet and a hike in the dark to the perfect Nebraska backdrop
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

A Lincoln photographer, a comet and a hike in the dark to the perfect Nebraska backdrop

{{featured_button_text}}
Erik Johnson

Lincoln photographer Erik Johnson captured this image of the comet Neowise in the predawn hours on Sunday. Several social media pages, including National Geographic, have since shared the image. 

 Erik Johnson Photography, Courtesy photo

Erik Johnson was happy with the photo.

The bright comet in the early morning sky, surrounded by a smattering of stars, sharing space with a Nebraska landmark.

No cloud cover, a perfect picture-taking opportunity, worth the drive from Lincoln to Chimney Rock on Saturday.

Worth waking up at 3 a.m. in a tent outside Scottsbluff, hiking in the dark holding a flashlight and his Nikon — hoping the rattlesnakes were asleep — to the ideal vantage point.

He posted his best shot on Instagram on Monday. The spire lit by the half-moon in the predawn sky, the telephoto lens making the comet Neowise, the brightest to grace the skies in 23 years, appear larger than life.

Erik Johnson

Erik Johnson and canine Khloe, who accompanies him on photo shoots through the Great Plains, including treks to the Sandhills and western Nebraska. 

A few hours later, National Geographic shared the photo and part of Johnson’s post: “As I stood there in the early morning, I couldn’t help but wonder what other remarkable celestial events those that came before me might have witnessed in the night sky above the towering rock formation.”

By Wednesday morning, the post on @natgeoyourshot had 74,000 likes and the photo’s orbit had expanded, finding its way to the social media pages of the U.S. Department of the Interior, NebraskaLand Magazine and Nebraska Through the Lens.

Johnson’s aunt saw it on the TV news up in North Dakota and its Instagram love came from around the world.

“It’s kind of cool seeing Nebraska being recognized on a global level like that,” said Johnson, 29, who works in sales at LiCor.

For the past five or six years, he’s been taking pictures, too, blending something creative with his love for the outdoors, often accompanied by his yellow Lab Khloe.

He’s fallen for the beauty of the Sandhills and the more western reaches of Nebraska, making friends along the way.

“I love the Wildcat Hills,” he said. “I’m looking to spend more time out there.”

And when he read about the newly discovered comet, he set out west to capture it before “it made its way through our solar system to wherever it’s headed.”

He’s been following the comet’s rise on social media — and recommends people try to catch it in the pre-dawn or post-sunset sky soon.

Among his favorites of the hundreds of comments on his stunning photo?

“Let’s buy plane tickets to Nebraska today.”

National Geographic features Lincoln photographer
Cindy Lange-Kubick: A huge milestone for the National Geographic Photo Ark and Lincoln photographer Joel Sartore
Cindy Lange-Kubick: There once was a historic planner named Ed …

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

View Comments
6
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News