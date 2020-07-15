A Lincoln photographer, a comet and a hike in the dark to the perfect Nebraska backdrop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Erik Johnson was happy with the photo.

The bright comet in the early morning sky, surrounded by a smattering of stars, sharing space with a Nebraska landmark.

No cloud cover, a perfect picture-taking opportunity, worth the drive from Lincoln to Chimney Rock on Saturday.

Worth waking up at 3 a.m. in a tent outside Scottsbluff, hiking in the dark holding a flashlight and his Nikon — hoping the rattlesnakes were asleep — to the ideal vantage point.

He posted his best shot on Instagram on Monday. The spire lit by the half-moon in the predawn sky, the telephoto lens making the comet Neowise, the brightest to grace the skies in 23 years, appear larger than life.

A few hours later, National Geographic shared the photo and part of Johnson’s post: “As I stood there in the early morning, I couldn’t help but wonder what other remarkable celestial events those that came before me might have witnessed in the night sky above the towering rock formation.”

By Wednesday morning, the post on @natgeoyourshot had 74,000 likes and the photo’s orbit had expanded, finding its way to the social media pages of the U.S. Department of the Interior, NebraskaLand Magazine and Nebraska Through the Lens.