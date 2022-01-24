'A great turnout' -- Funeral home doesn't let Lincoln vet be buried alone

Roper saw it coming. “The great thing about the community we live in, everybody feels for an individual, whether they served in the military or not. The Lincoln community has always embraced someone who doesn’t have family.”

They sang “Amazing Grace.” The Rev. Michael McCabe of St. Joseph Catholic Church sprinkled holy water on Brown’s flag-draped casket.

“What a great turnout for Irv,” he said. “Thank you so, so, so much.”

And then he introduced the room to Irvin Brown.

Brown was born in 1932 in Providence, Rhode Island. He served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1971 -- at nearly a dozen bases here and abroad, New York to Nebraska, Taiwan to Turkey -- before settling in Lincoln.

He started working at the post office in 1972, at the counter and in the delivery truck, retiring in 1987. He’d married Edna in 1963 and lost her 22 years later.

But he found a new family later in life after he moved to the Grand Lodge at the Preserve, McCabe said. His neighbors shared some of their memories with the priest, who shared them at the funeral.