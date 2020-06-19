'A good ride' — Lincoln resident retires still driving his first car 47 years later

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1973, Larry Oltman drove his 1968 Dodge Charger to his first shift at Schneider Electric.

On Friday, 47 years later, he drove it home after his last day on the job.

At 70 years old, the maintenance electrician has seen many things change at the company over the years, but the car and the job have been constants. Oltman and his sons restored the Charger two years ago, he said, and he knew he wanted to drive it to his last day of work before retirement.

"It's been a good ride," he said of his time at Schneider, and the car.

Oltman said he planned to come in at three different times — 6:30 a.m, 1:30 p.m, and 6:30 p.m, to say goodbye to the people he's worked with on various different shifts throughout the years. The Vietnam veteran said he'd seen many people close to him at the facility retire before him, but the younger generations working at the plant are capable and have solid work ethic.

"I'm leaving a lot of good friends," he said. "I hope to see them soon."

Oltman said he plans to travel in retirement once the coronavirus ebbs, and he hopes to continue working with his sons on their family farm near Wilber, which has been in their family since 1881. He said he's been working on that farm himself since he was a boy.