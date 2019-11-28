A Friendsgiving in downtown Lincoln, pass the stuffing and the love

Diners carted pint jars with water to tables and filed through a buffet line to fill their plates.

Chao greeted them all. The Lincoln woman heard about Brown’s plan, and as a vegan and a member of the Lincoln Zen Center, decided to help out.

“People are coming,” she said. “That’s great.”

They came with babies in strollers, with parents and friends and partners and spouses. A pair of men came in from the cold, placing their cardboard signs on empty seats.

Joni Thomas dined with her partner, Rick Strong, and two friends. Strong had been a taste-tester for Brown, months before the restaurant opened.

“Then this came up,” she said. “I wanted to go out with people who eat like I do.”

At the back of the restaurant, Jonathan Leach set up his keyboard.

The City Impact music director plays in several bands. He’d played here for brunch and heard about the Friendsgiving.

“I just told Sara, if you’d like to have music, let me know.”

The music was quiet and jazzy, a background of rhythm as the restaurant began to hum with conversation.