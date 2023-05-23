The Lincoln Community Foundation’s day of generosity has returned once again.

Wednesday marks the 12th annual Give to Lincoln Day -- a 24-hour event encouraging philanthropy in Lancaster County for the community to give back to a variety of local causes. There are nearly 460 charities participating this year, down from last year’s 479. The total includes 35 nonprofits that are participating for their first time.

“We as a community rely on (these organizations), and they in turn rely on the generosity of our community to help keep them going, to help pay for them to operate and implement the things that we’ve come to expect of them,” said Alec Gorynski, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation.

In the past 11 years, Give to Lincoln Day has raised $50 million. Last year alone, more than 27,500 individual donations generated $8 million. This year, Gorynski said they hope to meet or exceed that number.

“In early giving, we’ve seen a really strong show of support for all of the organizations that are participating, a little bit ahead of pace of where we would have been at this point last year,” Gorynski said.

Donations will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and checks or cash can be dropped off until 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Foundation office, 215 Centennial Mall South. Checks should be made to the Lincoln Community Foundation with the selected charity written in the memo line. The minimum donation is $10 and donors can select which charities they would like to designate their gifts to. The full list of organizations is available at GiveToLincoln.com.

Each donation made will qualify for a portion of a $500,000 match fund made possible by the Lincoln Community Foundation's presenting sponsor, West Gate Bank, and other local businesses.

“That incentive is such an important attribute of the day,” Gorynski said. “It really serves as a motivator and a piece of inspiration for people to give and support causes that are meaningful to them.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Tower Square festival will be returning at 13th and P streets. Nearly 70 organizations will be in attendance offering activities and demonstrations and providing information to donors about their missions. Live music from The Midnight Wanderers will be at noon, and donors can give at the West Gate Bank’s Donation Station.

Donations can be tracked on the website throughout the day on Wednesday.

Last year, the Food Bank of Lincoln received the most in donations, $347,266, with Cedars close behind with $306,796. Over $100,000 separated the top two from third place.

This year, the Diocese of Lincoln will not be participating in Give to Lincoln Day due to a policy change the organization said does not “align with the tenets of the Catholic faith” according to Bishop James Conley. While the policy is not new, the change requires participating nonprofits to affirm they do not discriminate based on factors including sexual orientation in hiring matters.

Other religious organizations, including Lutheran Education Foundation and City Impact, also will not be participating this year. Those two organizations made the top 10 last year, earning $152,518 and $123,920 in donations, respectively.

