A COVID birthday: Bringing the community that former cop and para-educator served to him

He found out in February, not long after voters passed a $290 million bond issue. He hadn't told the kids or parents when the second hit stunned everyone — a pandemic that closed schools after spring break.

“It’s been really hard, because of COVID he didn’t have a chance to say good-bye,” said his wife. He loved the kids, loved working with them, being a part of the school headed by a principal he admired.

She didn’t want to let him go, told him "This is the last cut I ever thought I’d have to make," he said.

His was one of three or four entrance monitor positions eliminated at schools where students and visitors come in through the office, said Eric Weber, LPS associate superintendent of instruction.

LPS officials are working hard to find new positions for those employees and other para-educators who lost positions because of the budget cuts, Weber said, and he's hopeful, because there's always a need for para-educators.

Blowers hopes he can find a job at another school, but in the meantime, the restrictions put in place mean there’s no school year to finish out, no trips to the store, few visits with friends.