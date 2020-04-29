A COVID birthday: Bringing the community that former cop and Lincoln para-educator served to him

The cars came in bunches, mini-parades of the people in Jerome Blowers' life: the teachers and students, the neighbors and longtime friends honking and holding signs and yelling birthday wishes to the guy waving from his driveway.
Earlier in the day, another parade came by, from another part of Blowers' life: the uniform-wearing, police cruiser-driving group that turned on their lights and sirens to wish their friend a happy birthday in what could be the weirdest chapter so far — the one where you turn 55 in a pandemic.
Blowers sat on his driveway that was decorated with chalk and balloons, banners and signs, next to a neighbor in a T-rex costume, as the cars rolled by — his family’s way of bringing the community he’s spent his life serving to him.
“That’s what’s really hard for Jerome,” said his wife, Jodi. “Being a retired police officer, he’s so committed to his community. ... That’s why we brought people to him.”
He’s always found a way to come to them: for 22 years as a Lincoln police officer and then, when a pool accident left him paralyzed and ended that career, as an entrance monitor at Kooser Elementary School.
Then, two hits, one after another.
First, budget-tightening measures at Lincoln Public Schools prompted by an expected $15 million-$20 million reduction in state aid meant he and two other para-educators lost their positions at Kooser.
He found out in February, not long after voters passed a $290 million bond issue. He hadn't told the kids or parents when the second hit stunned everyone — a pandemic that closed schools after spring break.
“It’s been really hard, because of COVID he didn’t have a chance to say good-bye,” said his wife. He loved the kids, loved working with them, being a part of the school headed by a principal he admired.
She didn’t want to let him go, told him "This is the last cut I ever thought I’d have to make," he said.
His was one of three or four entrance monitor positions eliminated at schools where students and visitors come in through the office, said Eric Weber, LPS associate superintendent of instruction.
LPS officials are working hard to find new positions for those employees and other para-educators who lost positions because of the budget cuts, Weber said, and he's hopeful, because there's always a need for para-educators.
Blowers hopes he can find a job at another school, but in the meantime, the restrictions put in place mean there’s no school year to finish out, no trips to the store, few visits with friends.
So they came to him Wednesday afternoon: a parade of Kooser co-workers, the mask-wearing students spraying silly string on their friend from a distance, the car with a tuba playing happy birthday.
Blowers was smiling.
“It couldn’t have been better,” he said.
He might not be in school, but he’s taken to cruising the neighborhood in his motorized wheelchair, checking up on the neighbors, saying hi from a distance, watching the kids outside playing, watching the families in their yards.
It reminds him of how neighbors used to spend time together, he said, how they took care of one another. A bright spot in a dark time on full display Wednesday afternoon.
“That’s the way I grew up,” he said. “COVID has brought things back to the way they used to be.”
Three years after pool accident, former LPD officer building relationships in northwest Lincoln school
