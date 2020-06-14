A contested electoral vote, redistricting and sailboats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here it comes, in case there was any doubt.

"We need you to deliver your 2nd Congressional District" for President Donald Trump in November, Republican National Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told delegates to Nebraska's virtual GOP state convention a week ago.

Metropolitan Omaha's congressional district is going to be Ground Zero in this November's election in Nebraska.

GOP Rep. Don Bacon's House seat is at stake in the competitive district and so is a presidential electoral vote. And that is the coin of the realm.

Prognosticators in both parties will tell you Trump is not going to win the national popular vote this November; in 2016, he lost that match-up with Hillary Clinton by almost 3 million votes.

But Trump won the majority of presidential electoral votes in accordance with the constitutional system that was created when America was more a confederation of states rather than one united nation.

And if he's going to be reelected, that's where he will have to win it again.

So Nebraska's competitive 2nd Congressional District electoral vote has been targeted once more just as it was in 2008 when David Plouffe, Obama's campaign manager, zeroed in on it as his "favorite target."