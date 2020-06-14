A contested electoral vote, redistricting and sailboats

Here it comes, in case there was any doubt.
"We need you to deliver your 2nd Congressional District" for President Donald Trump in November, Republican National Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told delegates to Nebraska's virtual GOP state convention a week ago.
Metropolitan Omaha's congressional district is going to be Ground Zero in this November's election in Nebraska.
GOP Rep. Don Bacon's House seat is at stake in the competitive district and so is a presidential electoral vote. And that is the coin of the realm.
Prognosticators in both parties will tell you Trump is not going to win the national popular vote this November; in 2016, he lost that match-up with Hillary Clinton by almost 3 million votes.
But Trump won the majority of presidential electoral votes in accordance with the constitutional system that was created when America was more a confederation of states rather than one united nation.
And if he's going to be reelected, that's where he will have to win it again.
So Nebraska's competitive 2nd Congressional District electoral vote has been targeted once more just as it was in 2008 when David Plouffe, Obama's campaign manager, zeroed in on it as his "favorite target."
In his book, "The Audacity to Win," Plouffe wrote that he daydreamed about that single Omaha district vote winning the election for Obama. When he mentioned that directly to his candidate, Obama suggested that the campaign not rely on that notion.
The Obama campaign aggressively pursued that Omaha electoral vote with a concentrated ground game and commitment of campaign resources 12 years ago and snared it by a margin of 3,325 votes.
Joe Biden, of course, was his running mate and it's possible, just possible, that Biden may remember that.
McDaniel tells us that Republicans certainly do.
And over the horizon congressional (and legislative) redistricting looms.
That's a drama largely conducted in the shadows beyond public view, outside the realm of open meetings and open government, distant from the legislative committee room.
In 2011, Gov. Dave Heineman was an active participant.
No reason to believe that Gov. Pete Ricketts won't be next year, too. He vetoed a bipartisan redistricting reform bill in 2016 that was designed to distance state senators from the politically volatile process of drawing new congressional and legislative districts that would then need legislative approval.
In his veto message, Ricketts wrote that a proposed new citizens commission would be "highly likely to be (composed of) party insiders who know how to draw districts to favor their friends and political allies," opening the process to "political cronyism."
The bill had been the result of several years of cooperative negotiation by Sen. John Murante, a Republican, and Sen. Heath Mello, a Democrat, and was designed to actually distance redistricting from elected officeholders, political parties and partisan influence.
Are we headed toward an election breakdown?
Nationally, that is.
Not in Nebraska, where the May primary election was conducted smoothly with a record voter turnout, no sign of corruption and early results.
An overriding reason for all of the above is that it was largely conducted by mail after Nebraska voters were informed and invited to request absentee ballots if they wished.
In some states it is clear that elected officials and party leaders don't want a smoothly conducted election and they fear a big turnout. So they purposely and systematically make it hard to vote.
What's the right word? Shameful? Corrupt? Criminal?
And is it because they fear that the more people who exercise their constitutional right to vote, the more likely they are going to lose?
But there's more: Throw enough monkey wrenches into the process and maybe you can produce a broken presidential election with disputed or uncertain results.
And then?
* Rep. Don Bacon has co-introduced legislation to rename military installations currently honoring leaders of the Confederacy within a year. Bacon, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, served in the military for 29 years.
* Sure, go ahead and take down the public statues of Confederate heroes, but don't destroy them. They are part of our history and should be displayed in museums indoors as part of our national story.
* Calls to "abolish" or "defund" the police are a huge and welcome political gift to those whom this new movement opposes. Reform or improve or restructure are the less politically self-destructive words.
* The legislative chamber, reconfigured to protect state senators from the virus when they return next month with shielding installed at each desk, is beginning to look like a fleet of sailboats.
