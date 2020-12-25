A Christmas surprise for the Lincoln kids who love to surprise their neighbors

The art would start conversations.

Then one day this summer, a car stopped in front of their brick ranch.

The Schawang kids and their parents, Shawntay and Glenn. The Turners had known them since the triplets were babies.

Shawntay and Glenn were always walking that trio through the neighborhood, along with their big sister Valentine, and in the early years their bigger, big sister Violet, and big brothers Jake and Sam, too.

On this day, Shawntay called out the window: Have you gotten any gifts lately?

* * *

She didn’t want them to think it was weird or creepy.

That’s why they solved the mystery, Shawntay says.

She and Glenn have lived in their house on Garland Street for 10 years. At first, it didn’t feel like a friendly place. They didn’t know anyone, neighbors were moving out.

“We were starting to take it personally. And then we had the littles.”

Shawntay had three children when she and Glenn met at CenterPointe, where they both worked. Two of the big kids are in college now and one is in high school.