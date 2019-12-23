You are the owner of this article.
A Christmas present to Lincoln drivers: Pine Lake Road to reopen Tuesday
Pine Lake Road, 12.19

City and construction managers expect the $8.6 million project to widen Pine Lake Road between South 61st Street and Nebraska 2 to reopen on Dec. 24.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

By Tuesday afternoon, Pine Lake Road will have one lane open in each direction between 61st Street and Nebraska 2.

The $8.6 million, multi-year project to expand the last stretch of the two-lane road to four lanes had been delayed for several weeks.

City officials said portions of the outside lanes of Pine Lake road will remain closed as crews install lighting and complete minor work associated with the project.

Pine Lake Road improvements include the addition of roundabouts at the 70th Street and Blanchard Road intersections, pedestrian and bike trail crossings and sidewalks.

Contractor K2 Construction was charged $3,000-per-day penalties for missing deadlines on the work.

