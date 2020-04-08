A birthday party for the ages and a bright memory in a hard time

The baton twirler leapt down the sidewalk, trailed by flames.
Inside the 15 cars lining Woodcrest Avenue on Monday evening, children oohed and aahed.
They clapped from hatchbacks and sunroofs and open windows, 6 safe feet apart.
Steffany Lien twirls the baton at the Tallman twins' birthday party.
The birthday girls — Tilly and Camille Tallman — celebrated from their driveway as a 24-year-old baton magician named Steffany Lien did her thing.
Three batons in the air for Part One of the 15-minute performance. Two batons spewing flames for the finale.
“The whole party was short and sweet,” said Kim Tallman, mother of four, including the birthday girls. “A lot of the kids said this was the best party that they’d ever been to.”
The Tallmans and the Liens are family friends. Steffany Lien is a senior at the University of Louisville and was back home in Lincoln after the university shut down.
She brought her batons with her. Batons that have flown into the sky at Louisville football games, into the rafters at basketball games, wowed crowds at university events and have earned Team USA six gold medals at four baton-twirling world championships.
Lien knew the twins had a birthday coming up and no way to go celebrate with their friends, so she offered to entertain them.
She’d been scheduled to perform at the Kentucky Derby next month, but the coronavirus bumped it to September.
Instead, she performed for a much smaller crowd, one that munched The Cookie Company cookies wrapped in sanitized plastic and handed out via a long grabber stick wielded by the birthday girls’ mother.
“I twirled my way down the driveway and down the sidewalk a safe distance from the cars,” Lien said Wednesday. “A lot of them looked surprised when I lit the batons on fire.”
And when the flames went out, everyone sang "Happy Birthday" from their cars, honking their horns as a finale, neighbors standing on their porches and joining in.
There were no presents, but some guests made cards for patients in the cardiac critical care unit at Bryan East Campus, where Kim Tallman works as a nurse. Others made donations to the Food Bank of Lincoln.
A teachable moment, she said.
And a party that pleased a pair of 7-year-olds.
“They were very happy,” Tallman said. “Camille went out with her baton the next morning and looked around. I think she was ready for people to show up again.”
