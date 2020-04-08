A birthday party for the ages and a bright memory in a hard time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The baton twirler leapt down the sidewalk, trailed by flames.

Inside the 15 cars lining Woodcrest Avenue on Monday evening, children oohed and aahed.

They clapped from hatchbacks and sunroofs and open windows, 6 safe feet apart.

Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party Steffany Lien twirls the baton at the Tallman twins' birthday party.

The birthday girls — Tilly and Camille Tallman — celebrated from their driveway as a 24-year-old baton magician named Steffany Lien did her thing.

Three batons in the air for Part One of the 15-minute performance. Two batons spewing flames for the finale.

“The whole party was short and sweet,” said Kim Tallman, mother of four, including the birthday girls. “A lot of the kids said this was the best party that they’d ever been to.”

The Tallmans and the Liens are family friends. Steffany Lien is a senior at the University of Louisville and was back home in Lincoln after the university shut down.

She brought her batons with her. Batons that have flown into the sky at Louisville football games, into the rafters at basketball games, wowed crowds at university events and have earned Team USA six gold medals at four baton-twirling world championships.