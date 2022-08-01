'A big project' -- Capital Humane Society spending millions to renovate, add second crematorium

The Capital Humane Society’s headquarters didn’t always offer a warm welcome.

Or a quiet one.

A long hallway led to a small lobby, and both were filled with the sounds of the protests from the nearby kennels.

“It was not a very inviting entryway,” said Executive Director Matt Madcharo. “All you heard was dogs barking, so that makes for a very chaotic environment for the public and the animals coming in.”

But it’s a well-used entryway. Foster parents picking up foster animals. People delivering lost pets, or retrieving found pets, or surrendering pets they can no longer care for. People accessing the society’s other services — like its low-cost spay and neuter program, low-income preventive veterinary care or its end-of-life services.

The Admissions and Assessment Center on Park Boulevard is consistently busier than its adoption center near 70th and Nebraska 2, he said. Last week, it housed 163 animals, with another 82 out for foster care. The adoption center had 77.

“It can be a very busy lobby. It is certainly a very busy environment.”

The chaos there faded earlier this year, when the Humane Society revealed the first fruits of its $3.75 million capital campaign to renovate the 67-year-old building.

Now, the public sees a larger, light-filled lobby and more inviting customer service area. And they’re not greeted by barking.

“The new customer service areas are much more bright and inviting, and more efficient for staff to be able to assist the public,” Madcharo said. “They’re also significantly quieter.”

The renovation also includes areas of the building the public likely won’t see. The Humane Society replaced the building’s mechanical equipment — boilers and air handlers — and updated its animal care areas and administrative offices.

And it’s spending $285,000 to house a second crematorium, to try to meet the demand for pet cremation — which jumped nearly 70% between 2015 and 2021, and 15% between 2020 and 2021.

“We've just seen the volume for that very drastically increase,” he said. “When the time comes to put their pet to sleep or their pet passes away, I think having the ashes to keep with them means a lot to people, rather than digging a hole in the ground.”

He didn’t know when the society started pet cremation service, but it was available when he joined there more than 15 years ago.

He could only guess why demand is surging, but he has a couple ideas. First, the society wasn’t marketing it well; it didn’t even list the services on its website until a couple of years ago, he said. And it wasn’t as active in partnering with veterinary clinics to offer it to their customers.

Now, a Humane Society employee makes daily trips to its network of veterinarians, dropping off ashes for their customers and picking up the next departed pets to be cremated.

The society charges $80 to cremate cats, and $85 to $150 for dogs, depending on their weight. That generates the majority of their business, but it also offers lower-cost group cremation for owners who don’t want their pets’ ashes back — $52 for animals 100 pounds; $75 for animals over 100 pounds.

Pet owners want a fast turnaround, and the society’s single crematorium was getting taxed.

“When somebody is in that process of grieving, we want to be able to get their pet’s ashes back to them as quick as possible. And this new unit will allow us to do that.”

The land it sits on has served the society for nearly 100 years, gifted to them in 1924. This is the third building on the site, but it was built in the 1960s and needed an update, Madcharo said.

The crematorium — and a remodeling of the cat care areas — are part the second part of its three-phase remodeling plan. Next, the society plans to renovate all of the dog kennels, and the mechanical equipment that serves them.

“And the entire facility, at that point, will have been remodeled and updated. It’s a big project.”