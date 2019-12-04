'A beautiful piece' — Saved from demo, Lincoln artist's long-forgotten mural headed to The Mill

“Most of them are done right on the wall, and unless the building is still intact, the piece is now lost,” Conner said. “This is one of the very few that has survived.”

It almost didn’t. Conner knows the basics of the story. He has more information in his files, but he recently moved his 40-year-old business from 10th and L to the former Lincoln Glass site at 17th and Sumner — a bigger store, better parking — and the details are still packed in a box.

This is what he can remember: Years ago, during a remodel, a homeowner wanted the wall with the Manrose mural taken down. The contractor agreed, but only if he could try to save the painting.

He cut out a 9-foot section — studs and all — and braced it laterally with beams at the top and bottom and took it home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few months ago, while Conner was in the throes of his move, the contractor’s daughter-in-law approached him about the mural. The contractor had died, and the painting needed a new home.

“The last thing I needed was another great big mammoth thing to haul around,” Conner said. “But it’s a beautiful piece.”

And he knew potential buyers.